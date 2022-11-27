Gift shop supports senior center

You have a few more days to visit Santa’s Gift Shop in downtown Mooresville at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. A variety of items are available for purchase at the gift shop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 30, with all proceeds going to support the center. Come and check out the crafts, gifts and more, just in time to share with others during the Christmas season.