 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Gift shop supports senior center

Gift shop supports senior center

  • 0

You have a few more days to visit Santa’s Gift Shop in downtown Mooresville at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. A variety of items are available for purchase at the gift shop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 30, with all proceeds going to support the center. Come and check out the crafts, gifts and more, just in time to share with others during the Christmas season.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago