Girl Scout cookies are here; selling will continue through mid-March

Girl Scout leaders and volunteers gathered Jan. 8 at the Mount Mourne Volunteer Fire Department on Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, to count and sort Girl Scout cookies.

The cookies were delivered and unloaded at the fire department Friday morning and volunteers came to sort and divide them in preparation for the troops to pick up their cookies and begin selling them.

“We received a little over 1800 cases this year,” said Lucy Gibbons, service unit specialist who serves as the initial delivery cookie coordinator making sure that the cookies get divided up. “Many thanks to the Mount Mourne Fire Department for always allowing us the space to sort the cookies."

Scouts will be out selling cookies until mid-March with cookie booths set up beginning Jan. 15. Cost is $5 per box this year. To see the locations and dates where Girl Scout cookies will be sold, visit https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies/How-to-Buy.html#

The best seller is Thin Mints and reigns as the top seller each and every year, Gibbons said. In addition to this and other favorites, a new option is available this year, Toast-Yay!, which is a toast shaped cookie boasting the flavors of French toast.