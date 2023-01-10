Girl Scout Cookies to arrive in Iredell Friday and Saturday

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is officially kicking off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season with cookies arriving to the public this weekend. In Iredell County, cookies will be arrived at Mt. Mourne Fire Department at 7 a.m. Friday and at Am Vets Post 500 in Statesville at 10 a.m. Saturday.

As Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, they are also getting excited for the new, exclusively online only Raspberry Rally cookie that will be sold alongside the iconic cookie lineup. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same chocolaty coating as a Thin Mint. Its berry-blasted flavor is sure to be a new hit with customers!

The cookie program has long taught girls how to run a business in person and online through the Smart Cookies platform. With the addition of the Raspberry Rally, the first Girl Scout Cookie to exclusively be sold online and for direct shipment only, it further enhances girls’ e-commerce skills and teaches them to be innovative in their sales pitches.

GSCP2P will also be supporting local Meals on Wheels agencies throughout their 40 counties as part of their service project, Cookies for a Cause. Customers can purchase boxes of cookies toward this goal. Along with supplying cookies for Meals on Wheels participants, they will also continue its support of U.S. military (active and retired) serving in the United States and abroad, as well as local food banks through cookie program donations and letters of encouragement.

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how you can purchase cookies from her.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618 or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android to find cookie booths near you. GSCP2P cookie booths will begin Jan. 20 throughout their 40 counties.

Customers can also purchase cookies online while supporting local Girl Scout troops. Visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html for details. Cookies can be delivered right to your door!

For additional questions about purchasing cookies or the Girl Scout Cookie Program, call 800-672-2148 or email info@girlscoutsp2p.org.