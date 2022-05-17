Girl Scout Troop makes beds for pets, collects food for Mooresville Christian Mission

Girl Scout Troop 13179 recently helped out humans and canines with two projects.

To celebrate National Pet Month in May, the girls participated in a partnership with Future Fashion Designers of Mooresville to make about 40 beds for the fur babies waiting for their forever home. Made from leftover fabric scraps, the beds will be donated to animal shelters in Mooresville, Lake Norman and the surrounding area in hopes that they will make staying at shelters a little more comfortable for the animals.

Sugar and Spice LKN Bakery and The Daily Grind of Mooresville hosted the event, allowing Future Fashion Designers students to set up in the coffee shop to sew fabric together as the Girl Scouts ripped more fabric to make stuffing for comfortable beds for the animals.

On Saturday, the troop participated in Mooresville’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which is a national effort that provides assistance to the millions of Americans struggling to help put food on the table.

Stamp Out Hunger, held annually on the second Saturday in May, has become the nation’s largest single-day food drive. To participate, residents were encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable foods, such as canned soup or vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, rice or cereal, next to their mailbox before the time of regular mail delivery.

Mooresville’s Girl Scout Service Unit has helped with the event for more than 30 years. Scouts of all ages gathered at Central United Methodist Church to help sort food for the Mooresville Christian Mission as mail carriers arrived with the donations. Family members and siblings also were welcomed to attend and help.

Members of Troop 13179 had a great time taking action and working hard to give back to the community by receiving and sorting donated food to send to the Mooresville Christian Mission.