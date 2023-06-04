Girl Scout Troop 13179 has been working hard on their Safety Awards Pins, and to finalize their requirements, they made a special visit to the Mooresville Police Department on May 30 to learn more about safety and security. Before going, the troop made G.O.R.P. (a snack mixture of dried fruits, nuts, cereal, pretzels, and chocolates) to give to the local police officers as a way to show gratitude and thank them for their service to the community.

During their visit, Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, provided the troop a behind-the-scenes tour of the police precinct. During the tour, the Scouts were able to:

Visit arrest processing and the holding cells and learn about how prisoners are processed.

Explore a patrol car, noting the difference between the patrol car and their parents’ cars.

Visit the administrative area of the police department, squad room, and weight room.

Learn about the important role that telecommunicators play in the operation of the police department.

Harding reiterated many times that they protect and serve because they care about the citizens. The girls were very engaged, had many great questions, and their excitement and enthusiasm were contagious.

“MPD wishes to thank all of the Scouts, leaders and parents for a wonderful visit. Besides the interesting and appropriate questions that the Scouts asked, all of them were very well-behaved during the entire visit,” Harding said. “The Mooresville Police Department conducts over 600 crime prevention and community outreach events a year. All these events have the goal of building relationships between our community and the Police Department and to teach our community how to be safe. Mooresville Police Department is ranked number one in the country.”