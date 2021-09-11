 Skip to main content
Girl Scouts to collect supplies for Mooresville K-9 Unit
Girl Scouts to collect supplies for Mooresville K-9 Unit

PowerPoint Presentation
Sarah Johnson

Girl Scout Troop 13043 is collecting supplies for the Mooresville Police Department’s K-9 Unit.

The troop will have a donation booth set up at the Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park on Sept. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.

Items needed include collars, leashes, food, treats/biscuits, toys, Kong toys and other items.

The donation event is part of the Girl Scout Bronze Award project.

The dog park is located at 247 Cornelius Road.

