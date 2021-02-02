Girls on Run of Greater Piedmont spring 2021 schedule announced

The spring 2021 season of Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will be back in local parks and greenways following COVID-19 guidelines. In-person and virtual options for grades three through eight are available.

Financial assistance and payment plans are available via the group’s online registration process. Registration opened online Tuesday at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/2021-Spring

Below is the list of teams currently defined for spring 2021 with others added and updated on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gotrgreaterpiedmont.

In a release, it was noted that organizers of the group “are excited to announce the season and they are looking forward to girls having an opportunity to make new friends as they pick their programming location and providing support to girls’ social, emotional and physical health.”

Locations in Iredell County include:

Bellingham Park, 1600 Bellingham Drive, Mooresville, 3rd-5th grade, Monday/Wednesday from 5-6:15 p.m.; and Tuesday/Thursday from 5-6:15 p.m.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Piedmont, 1001 Cochran St., Statesville, Monday/Wednesday, 4-4:45 p.m.