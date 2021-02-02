Girls on Run of Greater Piedmont spring 2021 schedule announced

The spring 2021 season of Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will be back in local parks and greenways following COVID-19 guidelines. In-person and virtual options for grades three through eight are available.
Financial assistance and payment plans are available via the group’s online registration process. Registration opened online Tuesday at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/2021-Spring
Below is the list of teams currently defined for spring 2021 with others added and updated on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gotrgreaterpiedmont.
In a release, it was noted that organizers of the group “are excited to announce the season and they are looking forward to girls having an opportunity to make new friends as they pick their programming location and providing support to girls’ social, emotional and physical health.”
Locations in Iredell County include:
Bellingham Park, 1600 Bellingham Drive, Mooresville, 3rd-5th grade, Monday/Wednesday from 5-6:15 p.m.; and Tuesday/Thursday from 5-6:15 p.m.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Piedmont, 1001 Cochran St., Statesville, Monday/Wednesday, 4-4:45 p.m.
Cornelius Road Park, 247 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, 3rd-5th grade, Tuesday/Thursday from 5:30-645 p.m.; and 6th-8th grade, Monday/Wednesday from 5-6:15 p.m.
Mac Anderson Park, 433 N. Race St., Statesville, 3rd-5th grade, Wednesday/Thursday, 3-4:15 p.m.
Statesville Soccer Complex, 2012 Simonton Drive, Statesville, 3rd-5th grade, Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Stumpy Creek Park, 160 Stumpy Creek Road, Mooresville, 3rd-5th grade, Monday/Wednesday from 4:30-5:45 p.m.
The Farms Homestead, 420 Agnew Road, Mooresville, 3rd-5th grade, Tuesday/Thursday from 4-5:15 p.m.
Troutman ESC Park, 338 North Ave., Troutman, 3rd-5th grade, Monday/Thursday, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Trump National Golf Club, 120 Trump Square, Mooresville, 3rd-5th grade, Tuesday/Thursday from 4-5:15 p.m.
Other area locations are:
Fourth of July Park, Kernersville in Forsyth County
Granite Civic Park, 202 West Peeler St., Granite Quarry in Rowan County, 3rd-5th grade, Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.; and 3rd-5th grade, Tuesday/Thursday from 3:45-5 p.m.
Jamison Park, Winston-Salem in Forsyth County
Rockwell Park, 699 Lake Drive, Rockwell in Rowan County, 3rd-5th grade, Monday/Wednesday from 5-6:15 p.m.
Summit Virtual Academy, Salisbury in Rowan County, 6th-8th grade, Tuesday/Thursday from 3:45-4:30 p.m.
For anyone interested in coaching, Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is looking for volunteer coaches that have a passion for serving as a positive role model for young girls in the community. Coaches do not need to be runners.
For more information or questions about Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont, contact Kristine Bienstock at kristine.bienstock@girlsontherun.org or call 704-280-6203.