Girls on the Run 5K to be held at area high school

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will host its 5K event May 15 at North Iredell High School.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grades. During the eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the May 15 event is open to community runners and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont. Registration cost is $30 for community runners and includes an event shirt, timing, and medal.

Community runners will start their race at 2 p.m. followed by the stars of the show, the Girls on the Run girls, their running buddies and coaches, heading out at 2:05 p.m. Early arrival is suggested for all runners. If you’re looking to be involved but running isn’t for you, a helping hand as a volunteer on race day would be welcome and appreciated.

For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit: RunSignup.com, under “find a race”: Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont 5K.

A special thanks is given to sponsors: Rack Room Shoes, Novant Health, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Amanda Kate Home, Rowan Health + Wellness, Love Chiropractic Center, Carolina Crossroads Dental Care, and Kernersville Magazine.

Thanks are also extended to community partners North Iredell High School, Harris Teeter and Two Men and a Truck.

For more information or questions, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.