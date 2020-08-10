Girls on the Run announces fall schedule

The Girls on the Run of the Great Piedmont is here for the fall and has its 2020 season registration open online at: https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/F2020PROGRAM
The fall season dates begin Sept. 14 and continue through Nov. 7. They will be meeting in parks and greenways this fall season while following COVID-19 guidelines and will be offering many options for 3rd-8th grade girls to participate in the program.
In-person options include afternoon and evening practices during the weekdays and Camp GOTR sessions on the weekends. Virtual options include GOTR at Home activity kits that ship directly to your home.
Organizers noted they “are looking forward to girls having an opportunity to make new friends as they pick their programming location and providing support to girls’ social, emotional and physical health.”
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will only be 12 girls/team. Spaces on teams are first come, first serve and will fill quickly. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via the online registration process.
Interested in Coaching? Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is looking for volunteer coaches that have a passion for serving as a positive role model for young girls in the community. Coaches do not need to be runners.
For more information or questions, contact Kristine Bienstock at kristine.bienstock@girlsontherun.org or call 704-280-6203.
