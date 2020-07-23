Girls on the Run back for the fall 2020 season

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will offer programs for third through eighth grade girls within the community at local parks and greenways this fall. The fall season dates are Sept. 14-Nov. 7.
Volunteer coaches will be trained to lead practices following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont continues to follow their goal of providing an opportunity for all girls to participate in their programs by making afternoon, evening and weekend practice options available.
“We recognize that our programs are needed now more than ever, so we are hard at work to ensure that girls will continue to build connectedness, strengthen their social-emotional health and increase their physical activity during this upcoming school year.”
Registration will open online Aug. 3 as practice schedules and locations are finalized by visiting https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org.
