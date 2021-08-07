 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls on the Run fall season registration open
0 Comments
alert top story

Girls on the Run fall season registration open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Registration is open for the fall 2021 season for Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont teams at schools, local parks and greenways in the Iredell, Rowan, Alexander and Forsyth counties. The fall season begins Sept. 13 and continues through Nov. 14.

In person teams are available for third through eighth graders. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via the online registration process at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-GP-F21-Registration.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a release, it was shared that the list of teams for the fall season is always being updated on the website and can be viewed at https://gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/Our-Locations, and they “look forward to girls having an opportunity to make new friends as they pick their programming location and as they continue to provide support to girls’ social, emotional and physical health.”

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is also in need and is looking for volunteer coaches that have a passion for serving as a positive role model for young girls in the community. Coaches do not need to be runners.

Thanks were also expressed to this year’s sponsors, which includes Rack Room Shoes, Novant Health – Rowan, Academy Sports + Outdoors and SAKS Orthodontics.

For additional information about the program, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics