Girls on the Run fall season registration open

Registration is open for the fall 2021 season for Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont teams at schools, local parks and greenways in the Iredell, Rowan, Alexander and Forsyth counties. The fall season begins Sept. 13 and continues through Nov. 14.

In person teams are available for third through eighth graders. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via the online registration process at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-GP-F21-Registration.

In a release, it was shared that the list of teams for the fall season is always being updated on the website and can be viewed at https://gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/Our-Locations, and they “look forward to girls having an opportunity to make new friends as they pick their programming location and as they continue to provide support to girls’ social, emotional and physical health.”

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is also in need and is looking for volunteer coaches that have a passion for serving as a positive role model for young girls in the community. Coaches do not need to be runners.

Thanks were also expressed to this year’s sponsors, which includes Rack Room Shoes, Novant Health – Rowan, Academy Sports + Outdoors and SAKS Orthodontics.

For additional information about the program, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.