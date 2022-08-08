Girls on the Run fall season set to begin

Organizers of the Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont are excited to announce they are back for the fall 2022 season in schools, local parks and community centers in Iredell, Rowan, Alexander, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth and Yadkin counties.

Fall season dates are Sept. 5 through Nov. 13. Teams will be available for grades three through eighth. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via their online registration process. Registration is currently open and will remain open until the start of the season.

To register, visit https://www.pinwheel.us/register/index/GOTR-GP-F22-Registration.

A list of teams for fall 2022 is always being updated on the website and can be checked out at https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/locations.

In a news release, it was noted that organizers “look forward to girls having an opportunity to make new friends as they pick their programming location and as we continue to provide support to girls’ social, emotional and physical health.

Interested in coaching? Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is in need and are looking for volunteer coaches who have a passion for serving as a positive role model for young girls in the community. Coaches do not need to be runners. For more information visit, https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/coach.