Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont to host 5K event

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will host its 5K event Nov. 14 at Salisbury Community Park, 935 Hurley School Road, Salisbury. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grade.

During the eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-session celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the 5K is open to community runners, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont. Registration cost is $30 to public runners and includes an event shirt, chip timing, awards for first, second and third place overall male/female and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Community runners will start their race at 1:30 p.m. followed by a one-mile fun run at 1:45 p.m. with the stars of the show, the Girls on the Run girls, their running buddies and coaches, heading out at 2 p.m. Early arrival is suggested for all runners. If you’re looking to be involved, but running isn’t for you, helping hands as a volunteer on race day would be welcomed.