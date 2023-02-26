Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will host its 5K event April 29 at North Iredell High School. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grades.

During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event. Participation in the 5K event April 29 is open to community runners and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont.

Registration cost is $30 for community runners and includes an event shirt, timing and medal. Community runners will start the race at 9 a.m. followed by the stars of the show, the Girls on the Run girls, their running buddies and coaches heading out right behind them. Early arrival is suggested for all runners.

If you’re looking to be involved, but running isn’t for you, your help serving as a volunteer on race day would be welcome. For more information about the event, how to register, and volunteer opportunities, visit: RunSignup.com and under “find a race”: Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont 5k.

A special thanks was expressed to sponsors Novant Health, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rowan Health + Wellness, and Summit Coffee along with community partners North Iredell High School, Harris Teeter, Sunbelt, and Two Men and a Truck.

For more information or questions, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.