Girls on the Run teammates work on thank you notes for the volunteers who help the community at FeedNC. Each season, Girls on the Run teams choose a community service project. This season, the girls assembled bags with tie-dyed face masks, hand sanitizer, snacks and notes to recognize FeedNC volunteers who provide essential services to the community. The bags were delivered to FeedNC.
Girls on the Run provided supplies to FeedNC
Special to the Tribune
-
- Updated
- 0
