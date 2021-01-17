Girls on the Run’s first annual Valentine’s Day run planned

The first annual GOTR Has Heart Valentine’s Day run will be held Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. at Patterson Farm Market & Tour Inc., 10390 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla.

Participants are encouraged to show their support of the Girls on the Run community with proceeds from the event supporting the Girls on the Run financial assistance, giving all girls in the area an equal opportunity to participate in the program.

Those wishing to take part in the run should register online by Feb. 13. There will be no day of race registration on-site available. Participants should plan to arrive at Patterson Farm by 1 p.m. to check in at the event booth.

Cost for the race will be $35 for adult runners and $30 for youth, ages 17 and younger, and virtual runners. Each will have the option to participate in a 1-mile, 2-mile or 3-mile trail fun run.

To support COVID guidelines, this event will be capped at 100 runners releasing participants in two waves of 50 runners each with five minutes between each wave. All runners and spectators must also wear masks and practice social distancing. Runners may remove their masks during the run after the starting line horn has been blown.