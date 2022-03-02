Girls on the Run spring registration opens

GOTR gives girls much-needed physical activity, with the benefit of social distancing in an outdoor setting. The evidence-based program addresses the social and emotional needs of girls, as well, encouraging girls of all abilities to recognize their individual strengths and celebrate connection with others. Girls also learn the value of contribution by leading a community impact project of their choice.

Seeking volunteer coaches

Girls on the Run welcomes enthusiastic, dedicated and positive volunteers committed to empowering girls with valuable life lessons. Coaches are parents, teachers, school administrators, college students and other community members who are passionate about developing and celebrating local girls. Coaches do not need to be runners.

About Girls on the Run

Founded in 1996 with only 13 girls, Girls on the Run is now an international nonprofit organization that has served more than two million girls. Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year, making it the largest 5K series, by number of events, in the world. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association as one of the most influential afterschool programs in the country. For more information about how to get involved in your community, visit www.girlsontherun.org.