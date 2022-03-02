Girls on the Run spring registration opens

Registration is now open for the Spring 2022 season of Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont in Iredell, Rowan, Alexander and Forsyth counties. The season begins March 14 and ends with a celebratory 5K event May 15. Registration deadline is March 13.
Trained coaches use physical activity and dynamic discussions to build social, emotional and physical skills in every girl while encouraging healthy habits for life.
Girls on the Run is available to girls in the third through eighth grades. GOTR Great Piedmont will host more than 25 teams in schools, local parks and other convenient community locations. Find the Spring 2022 team locations at Our Locations/GOTR Greater Piedmont. Financial assistance and payment plans are available.
Register online through March 13 at \www.pinwheel.us/register/index/S22-GOTR-Registration. The season-end 5K will be May 15 at 2 p.m. at North Iredell High School, 156 Raider Road, Olin.
Easing the Stressors of COVID-19
“COVID-19 stressors, such as social isolation, increased anxiety and more limited opportunities for physical activity, have undoubtedly affected girls,” said Alison Ahrens, executive director of Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont. “In today’s unpredictable world, girls need us now more than ever.”
GOTR gives girls much-needed physical activity, with the benefit of social distancing in an outdoor setting. The evidence-based program addresses the social and emotional needs of girls, as well, encouraging girls of all abilities to recognize their individual strengths and celebrate connection with others. Girls also learn the value of contribution by leading a community impact project of their choice.
Seeking volunteer coaches
Girls on the Run welcomes enthusiastic, dedicated and positive volunteers committed to empowering girls with valuable life lessons. Coaches are parents, teachers, school administrators, college students and other community members who are passionate about developing and celebrating local girls. Coaches do not need to be runners.
About Girls on the Run
Founded in 1996 with only 13 girls, Girls on the Run is now an international nonprofit organization that has served more than two million girls. Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year, making it the largest 5K series, by number of events, in the world. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association as one of the most influential afterschool programs in the country. For more information about how to get involved in your community, visit www.girlsontherun.org.