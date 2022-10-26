Girls on the Run to host 5K event

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will host its 5K event Nov. 13 at Salisbury Community Park.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grades.

During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the 5K event is open to community runners, and all proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont. Registration cost is $30 to community runners and includes a GOTR 5K shirt and medal.

The stars of the show, the Girls on the Run girls, their running buddies, coaches and community runners, will be heading out on the course at 2 p.m. Early arrival is suggested for all runners. If you’re looking to be involved but running isn’t for you, you helping hands as a volunteer on race day would be appreciated.

For information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit RunSignup.com and under “find a race,” Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont 5K.

In a release, special thanks was extended to their sponsors, which include Novant Health, Academy Sports + Outdoor, and Rowan Health & Wellness, and to community partners Salisbury Rowan Runners, city of Salisbury Parks and Recreation, Harris Teeter and Two Men and a Truck.

For information, email Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.