Give Back Boutique celebrates 10 years of giving back to Mooresville

The Give Back Boutique (GBB), an upscale consignment shop on Williamson Road, Mooresville, will celebrate its 10th anniversary Aug. 12. The store will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fabulous door prizes from local businesses will be given out every 15 minutes starting at 5 p.m., along with delicious refreshments. Christine Nelson, a professional style coach, will give free styling advice from 5-8 p.m.
Founded in 2011, the Give Back Boutique has raised thousands of dollars to help break the cycle of generational poverty through the excellent work of the Mooresville Christian Mission. It started with a group of women who were inspired to “do something” after attending a workshop about poverty.
GBB offers both designer brands and excellent quality clothes, purses, shoes and accessories that will light up your eyes, especially if you’re someone who knows their labels. The store is beautifully merchandised, and all net proceeds go to The Christian Mission, a local nonprofit serving those in need.
“I love the Give Back Boutique for its thrifty prices and name brands. Plus, I know my money is staying local and helping families in need. It’s a win-win!” said longtime customer and volunteer Jennifer Plaster.
The boutique keeps its costs down through its modest location, dedicated volunteers, and only one part-time staff member. Volunteers consider themselves unpaid fashionistas, and their delight in their “job” is apparent. They become friends with the customers, many of whom consign, donate and shop regularly. There are over 2,000 consigners. Some customers become volunteers, working four-hour shifts, earning a 20% discount on one item per shift. Volunteers are always welcome. It’s a great way to make friends and help our community.
“Many of our volunteers and myself have found that the best way to deal with trials in our own lives is to give back to others. It is very rewarding to know that because of what we do, many families struggling to make ends meet in our area have a better life,” said Keena Darland, manager of the boutique.
If you’re looking for high-quality clothing at an excellent value, the GBB is the place to go. The shop is located at 478-D Williamson Road, Mooresville. Celebrate 10 wonderful years of giving back at the Give Back Boutique!
Amy LaCount is executive director of the Mooresville Christian Mission.