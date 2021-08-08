Give Back Boutique celebrates 10 years of giving back to Mooresville

The Give Back Boutique (GBB), an upscale consignment shop on Williamson Road, Mooresville, will celebrate its 10th anniversary Aug. 12. The store will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fabulous door prizes from local businesses will be given out every 15 minutes starting at 5 p.m., along with delicious refreshments. Christine Nelson, a professional style coach, will give free styling advice from 5-8 p.m.

Founded in 2011, the Give Back Boutique has raised thousands of dollars to help break the cycle of generational poverty through the excellent work of the Mooresville Christian Mission. It started with a group of women who were inspired to “do something” after attending a workshop about poverty.

GBB offers both designer brands and excellent quality clothes, purses, shoes and accessories that will light up your eyes, especially if you’re someone who knows their labels. The store is beautifully merchandised, and all net proceeds go to The Christian Mission, a local nonprofit serving those in need.

“I love the Give Back Boutique for its thrifty prices and name brands. Plus, I know my money is staying local and helping families in need. It’s a win-win!” said longtime customer and volunteer Jennifer Plaster.