Give the gift of food during drive-through pantry event at Higher Purpose Church

On Aug. 29, Higher Purpose Church in Mooresville will hold its first large-scale drive-through food pantry event to assist the Mooresville community with some of their basic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were inspired to do this event because we are in one of the worst economic crises in our country's history with the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that many people are out of work and in need,” said Associate Pastor Jared Stewart. “We wanted to be able to support our community in a practical way at this challenging time by providing food to those who would benefit from it.”
Held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., organizers of the drive-through food pantry invite the community to come to Higher Purpose Church, 407 West Wilson Avenue, where they will be moved quickly and efficiently to one of several stations. At each station, they will be surveyed by household size by volunteers, who will then place the appropriate number of boxes of food into the patrons' trunks. The food for the event, amounting to approximately 5,000 meals, has been generously donated by the humanitarian aid organization, Convoy of Hope, with whom the church is affiliated, and will include boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Participants will then be offered the chance to drive close to the prayer tent and talk to a prayer volunteer if they need prayer before they leave. All interactions will include COVID-19 precautions, with masks worn by all volunteers and social distancing requested of all persons on the premises.
“We hope that those in need in the Mooresville and Iredell County communities, and beyond, come out to our church on Aug. 29 because this event will be a great opportunity to obtain a large portion of fresh, nutritious produce,” said Stewart. “Also, for those who desire it, they can receive prayer and a listening ear as well. We have been blessed so that we can be a blessing to our community.”
Higher Purpose Church encourages anyone who is interested in participating in the event to text "food" to 704-727-4454, providing their name and phone number in order to receive reminders and updates. In the event of rain, the event will be held Aug. 30 at the same time.
