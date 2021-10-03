Giving back to HOMe ‘feels wonderful’

With a new job and having moved into her new home in 2020, this guest felt it was important to be able to give back to HOMe “because someone was there to help me when I needed the help,” she said.

When asked how it felt to be able to make this gesture for them, she smiled and said, “It feels wonderful! It does, it feels wonderful!”

Using her newly learned budgeting skills is how this guest was able to give back to HOMe. She said that she had been in a Zoom Bible study for three months with her mom who lives in another state. It was at the beginning of the study that her mom told her to “take a jar and each week put the amount that’s comfortable with you and at the end of the Bible study, I’ll tell you what to do with it.”

The Bible study drew to a close and her mom told her, “Now, I need you to pay it forward.” What immediately came to her mind, she said, was HOMe, and so I called Donna and told her.

Both mother and daughter sing their praises of Hope of Mooresville as the mom told how when one is homeless, you have to try to make quick decisions.