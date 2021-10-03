Giving back to HOMe ‘feels wonderful’

Hope of Mooresville, also known as HOMe, is indeed that for homeless women and children who need temporary safe shelter and support services.
A former guest of HOMe who previously needed those services and has since “graduated” was so thankful for the love, care and help she received that she wanted to visit and bring a donation for HOMe, thus paying it forward.
During her visit, she not only presented the cash donation to Donna Hahn, program coordinator, but this former guest also wanted to share her story because she said, “it has impacted my life for the positive in so many ways.”
A mother of a 12-year-old daughter, she said that they became homeless and ended up with her brother in Burke County. However, after about two weeks, he told them they would have to leave. Therefore, she started calling places and learned about HOMe when talking to the people at the shelter in Statesville. So her next phone call was to HOMe, where she said, “I spoke with Donna, and from the moment we communicated, it was just like an instant connection.”
Hahn said that when the two of them spoke over the phone that initial time, what resonated with her was her “beautiful speaking voice, and I could hear through her voice when I asked ‘where are you staying now’ and she said I’m here at my brother’s right now, but I’m gonna be in my car tomorrow if we don’t find housing. And I was like, we have to help her.”
The next day, she went to an interview and the following day, mother and daughter moved into HOMe. Upon meeting with the guests, Hahn said her main priority is, first of all to meet with them and have them figure out their goals “because it’s not for us to decide what your goals are. It’s her choice.”
This guest said when she arrived her goals were to get housing and to straighten out her finances, both of which she achieved.
Following the goal setting, then it’s all about starting with the basics and connecting,” said Hahn, who noted there are all types of resources that many aren’t aware that the town has to help them whether it is with health care or food.
“A lot of guests come in and they don’t even have a birth certificate or social security card,” Hahn said. Therefore, many times, they start with those basics so they have identification to apply for benefits or a job.
After moving in, this guest likewise was provided with support to help her get a new job and be able to live independently, which she is doing. While at Hope of Mooresville, she received assistance with her resume, was provided with transportation, learned budgeting skills, received health care services from HealthReach, took classes at Mitchell Community College and was connected with local resources that provided her with clothing and food. Her daughter also received tutoring from a HOMe volunteer.
Budgeting was a big issue for her, she said. At the age of 42, the mentors at HOMe helped her learn how to budget.
The mentors “are awesome,” she said. “We have two mentors that meet once a week and with that, you have a log where you keep track of all your finances which is teaching you how to budget.”
She continued by saying the mentors assist in finding a job or continuing your education. A mentor is also available to teach parenting classes, which she said she also learned a lot from and continues to benefit from today.
Amy DeCaron, Ph.D, director of Hope of Mooresville, pointed out the fact that all of the guests share areas in the house such as the kitchen and laundry room, and therefore, they must learn to be flexible and share and learn to plan ahead so when it is their designated day to wash clothes they are ready. “Or if they need to use the washer on another person’s day, they must learn how to communicate with that person and ask, thus learning that actions affect other people,” DeCaron noted.
Hahn said that when this guest came in, “she is such a bright light, and she’s a fabulous cook and she’s a fabulous mother. She was really a role model in a lot of ways to help here and always positive. She’s gone through a lot and I just love talking to her. And she’s just done amazing. Great mom. I mean I can’t say enough good.”
With a new job and having moved into her new home in 2020, this guest felt it was important to be able to give back to HOMe “because someone was there to help me when I needed the help,” she said.
When asked how it felt to be able to make this gesture for them, she smiled and said, “It feels wonderful! It does, it feels wonderful!”
Using her newly learned budgeting skills is how this guest was able to give back to HOMe. She said that she had been in a Zoom Bible study for three months with her mom who lives in another state. It was at the beginning of the study that her mom told her to “take a jar and each week put the amount that’s comfortable with you and at the end of the Bible study, I’ll tell you what to do with it.”
The Bible study drew to a close and her mom told her, “Now, I need you to pay it forward.” What immediately came to her mind, she said, was HOMe, and so I called Donna and told her.
Both mother and daughter sing their praises of Hope of Mooresville as the mom told how when one is homeless, you have to try to make quick decisions.
“You don’t have time to set back and think and make a rational decision because you have a child and you’re looking for a place to lay your head.” But she said that coming to HOMe, “You get a peace of mind. You can actually think and you have people here that love you, and that’s a big part of basically what the world needs today is love. This is a very loving place.”
Her daughter, she said, will say every time they ride by, “mommy, I want to go back to HOMe,” thus revealing how much she likewise loves the place.
While visiting, the former guest shared her heart with them at Hope of Mooresville as she told DeCaron, “I would just like to say that this place, it’s amazing … to have an establishment to help women and their children when they need a place to stay. It’s awesome, and if I had a million dollars, I would give it to HOMe because HOMe saved my life and my daughter’s life. And I would tell anyone that.”
Hope of Mooresville has three staff members, DeCaron, Hahn and the house mom who is at the home 365 days a year, 24/7, DeCaron said, plus lots of volunteers. The guests stay there on average six months; however, “if housing isn’t ready and school had another month to go, obviously, we’re gonna work with you on that, but it’s always good to just set a goal,” she said.
With her goals reached, this former guest said that with her new job, “I can pretty much work no weekends and have a normal work schedule. So when I wake in the morning, and I fix my coffee, I’m like, ‘you know what Lord, thank you!’ because it’s just that I have a peace. I can breathe.”