Global prayer service scheduled for Sept. 26
Mooresville Community Outreach Inc., 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting a The Return, a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance for our country and world Sept. 26.

The global prayer, which will be led by Johnathan Cahn, Kevin Jessip and others, will be simulcast from Washington, D.C., to the MCO from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 and all are invited to participate.

Pastor Jim Carr of MCO encourages everyone, whether it be churches, prayer groups, leaders, individuals or families, “who is concerned about what is happening in our country and world to set apart some time to come and be a part of this time of unity and fellowship, prayer and repentance.”

This is a free event with social distancing to be practiced, as people will come and go at different times.

For additional information, call Sarah Carr at 704-507-6048. To learn more about The Return, visit www.thereturn.org.

