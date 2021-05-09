‘Goal and focus is providing efficient, effective care’

Because of the number of pre-op and recovery areas, Gault noted that they are “very capable to have patients come every 30 minutes to an hour;” therefore, the state-of-the-art procedure room is in use most of the time.

Before the patient’s arrival, they have been screened for COVID, “two weeks ahead, one week ahead and then three days when they do their pre-calls for their procedures,” said Gault. “We do another screening for whoever is going to be bringing them as well. And we screen the patients at the door, their temperatures and all that,” she noted. A log is kept and the one accompanying the patient receives a sticker verifying they are the one the doctor can call back and talk to and they are able to go back and be with their family member.

Efficiency is the goal, noted Gault, as she shared that they don’t want the patients to be waiting in the waiting room.

“We have a pretty seamless process of registration,” she said. “Before they (patients) even sit down, the nurse will go and welcome them and bring them back. We really thrive on being efficient; we want the patients ready for the provider. As soon as the (providers) show up, the first thing they can do is see their patient without wondering where the patient is and what has been completed.”