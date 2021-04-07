An Easter Egg Extravaganza drew hundreds to Centre Presbyterian Church, where families were treated to a free, fun-filled afternoon of activities including an egg hunt, bouncy slide, chalk drawing and more for children in fifth grade and younger.
The Centre Presbyterian Outreach Team served as organizers for this first-ever Easter event at the church, but Jesse Garmon, the team coordinator, shared that they will definitely plan another one next year.
“God blessed us beyond our greatest expectations! With the times as they are, we simply didn’t know whether we would have 50 people or 500, but (we) wanted to provide an activity that celebrated Christ’s love for people and allowed us to have some fun during these troubling times,” Garmon said. “After counting the registration cards, we estimated 700 to 800 folks who attended our event, something only God could orchestrate.”
In addition to the activities, a petting zoo, provided by aZoo2You, was set up for the families to see and feed the animals. The zoo featured small animals including bunnies, a sheep, mini goats, an alpaca, llama and mini Zebu cow.
Around 3 p.m., an egg hunt was held, with more than 1,000 eggs placed on the church grounds. The areas were labeled according to the various age groups of the children in attendance.
The team anticipates planning these type of events throughout the year and was thankful to be able to hold the Easter extravaganza for the community.
“Being in lockdown for so long, I believe people are looking for ways to connect and just have fun,” Garmon said. “Obviously, we had many more people than expected, but I was amazed at how gracious people were. Even though we didn’t have enough eggs, kids were sharing with each other so that everyone left with some candy. Parents said again and again how grateful they were that we provided some fun for their kids. God showed us the true spirit of his love — that we’re all in this together. I was truly blessed by those in attendance.”