The Goddard School of Mooresville education team, along with Kirk Ballard, president and CEO of Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, and many chamber members celebrated the new school location with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 5. The event was held at the new site at 111 Goddard Way, which is the property at the corner of Rolling Hills and Brawley School roads near Exit 35 on Interstate 77.

Goddard Systems dignitaries, Sharon Darnell and Mark Garra, attended to support the building of the new 13,000-square-foot school. Goddard Systems has more than 600 schools across the U.S. and is proud to see Goddard Mooresville expand to provide additional quality early learning opportunities for the Mooresville community.

Also present for the event was Michael Weiser, vice president of Ferrara-Buist LLC, the general contractor for the project, and Duane Kirby the on-site construction supervisor who provided the hard hats and gold shovels to make the relocation project official.

Barbra Bryan, owner of The Goddard School Mooresville, expressed her vision for the new 12-classroom school. Frustrated by the limitations for expansion at the current school site and the enormous demand for quality child care in the area, Bryan made the decision to invest in a new location and build a state-of-the-art Goddard School. Not only will the school provide additional capacity for infants through junior kindergarten, but the new school will also have additional infant toddler classrooms, a multipurpose room with direct access to the playground, and private kindergarten and after-school program. Joining Bruan in the celebration was Gordon Bryan, co-owner of the school, Nikki Seabright, operations director, and Crystal Caldwell, assistant director.

To learn more about The Goddard School Mooresville, call the school at 704-663-6006, or check out the website at www.goddardschool.com/mooresville.nc/.