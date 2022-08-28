Golf tournament to benefit area missions

The ninth annual Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Men’s golf tournament is approaching.

Scheduled for Sept. 23 with check in time at 10 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon, the event will be held at Mallard Head Country, 185 Mallard Way in Mooresville. In the event of rain, the tournament will be held Sept. 30.

Cost is $75 per person for the four-person team captain’s choice format. A portion of the proceeds will go to support Williamson’s Chapel UMM Missions including FeedNC, CareNet Counseling, Boy Scouts and more.

Hole sponsors are being sought for the tournament at a cost of $100 each.

Several prizes will be awarded for a hole in one, including a car donated by Randy Marion Dealership and $25,000 by Sawyer Insurance.

For those with questions, needing additional information or to sign up, visit the church website at willchapumc/org/umm.org/umm and click on community groups.

Those wishing to sign up may click on the sign-up sheet on the website and complete the form. Make checks payable to WCUMC UMM, c/o Michael Brotherton, 575 Brawley School Road Mooresville, NC 28117.