Gospel preached using illustrations from Mayberry

Pastor Jan’s point, Pitts noted, will be “how much do we know of the story of the Bible. How familiar are we? Are we dependent on others to tell us or are we learning it ourselves. And then, are we sharing the gospel and are we sharing it in an exciting way?”

Pitts said that on the Sundays he will be preaching, he would use the Man in a Hurry episode pointing out the need to be still and know that God is God and to remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy. For the last Sunday, he noted, he would use the show when Aunt Bee first comes to town and how she tried to win Opie’s heart by doing all the things he enjoyed. While it didn’t seem to be working, in the end Opie doesn’t want her to leave and declares that she needs him, she can’t do anything.

The point he wants to show from this particular episode is that “people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. We as Christians need to be loving one another and caring for one another and also to be caring for the whole world,” Pitts shared.

In addition to the creative sermon series, they have a couple extra fun things that people can enjoy doing including viewing the Mayberry village that is on display in the church narthex This set, which belongs to church members Nancy and Terry Rankin adds another fun, creative touch to the July series.