Gospel preached using illustrations from Mayberry

Beginning in June, Williamsons Chapel United Methodist Church started a special Summer Sermon Series, and will continue to do so throughout the remainder of the summer months.
“We’ve been trying to do things even a little more creative than we do during the year,” said the Rev. Mark Pitts, associate pastor of congregational care.
In June, they started with the gospel on Sesame Street using this particular program as a launching point for the sermons.
July will be the gospel in Mayberry as Pitts shared, they will be using clips from the Andy Griffith Show as sermon illustrations.
“We are not preaching The Andy Griffith Show,” he stressed. “We’re preaching the gospel,” and using certain illustrations from the show.
The Rev. Jan Brittain, lead pastor of the congregation, will be preaching the first two sermons, and Pitts preach the remaining two sermons in the month
In Brittain’s first sermon, she will use the illustration from the episode when Barney tried to recite the preamble to the Constitution; however Andy had to help him through it all. When Barney is finished repeating it, he is quite satisfied with himself. The episode continues with Andy sharing a story in history to Opie and his friends and Barney, all listening intently.
Pastor Jan’s point, Pitts noted, will be “how much do we know of the story of the Bible. How familiar are we? Are we dependent on others to tell us or are we learning it ourselves. And then, are we sharing the gospel and are we sharing it in an exciting way?”
Pitts said that on the Sundays he will be preaching, he would use the Man in a Hurry episode pointing out the need to be still and know that God is God and to remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy. For the last Sunday, he noted, he would use the show when Aunt Bee first comes to town and how she tried to win Opie’s heart by doing all the things he enjoyed. While it didn’t seem to be working, in the end Opie doesn’t want her to leave and declares that she needs him, she can’t do anything.
The point he wants to show from this particular episode is that “people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. We as Christians need to be loving one another and caring for one another and also to be caring for the whole world,” Pitts shared.
In addition to the creative sermon series, they have a couple extra fun things that people can enjoy doing including viewing the Mayberry village that is on display in the church narthex This set, which belongs to church members Nancy and Terry Rankin adds another fun, creative touch to the July series.
And folks can have their picture taken at a photo booth with Barney Fife, Pitts said. He noted that Pastor Brittain had ordered a standup of Barney which will be used for this purpose throughout the month.
Another fun part of this series will be held July 11 as they are planning a classic car exhibit of Mayberry era cars – those from 1971 and older. The Rankins have helped get the word out about the car exhibit making up fliers reaching out in the community, hoping that both members of the church and community will attend the service and bring their cars so people can see them.
“Anybody from the community is welcome to come and bring it so folks can take a look at them before and after the services,” said Pitts. “As folks are coming to church and leaving after the services, they can walk around and see these old, classic cars.”
As both Rankin and Pitts said, this will not be a typical car show, as there will be no prizes or judging. It’s just a fun way to get the flavor of that time period.
In an email, Nancy shared that the event would be low key with no competition. Their goal, she noted, is to have people come out and enjoy the cars, have fellowship, and hear a great preaching series.
The Rankins themselves have a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Aire, which will be on display and Terry noted he had heard from others in the church that would be participating as well.
As of this time, they had approximately six that were bringing a car, but as time gets closer to the date, he anticipates more.
“We are just trying to get anybody that is willing to bring those cars here from that era and see what those cars looked like back then and just be able to absorb it all,” Terry shared. “It’s going to be exciting.”
All are invited to attend the services. There are two in person services, both in the sanctuary, an early 9:15 a.m. contemporary service, and a second 10:45 a.m. traditional service. The church also has an online service which people can watch as it is lived streamed by going to their website at www.willchapumc.org and click on worship times.
Pitts shared they would be rounding out the summer in the series as August will be the gospel at Hogwarts using clips from Harry Potter as sermon illustrations.
Targeting all ages using these various episodes from Sesame Street, Mayberry and Hogwarts, Pitts stressed that the point they wanted to make is “we are not preaching the TV show or the Hogwarts, but we are preaching the gospel using those platforms as illustrations.”