Gouged by golfing’s getaway

Initially, it was designed to be a mere orientation of what to expect in the future pending the unlikely case that he will allowed by his mom – who had desired that he was never so attracted to the game -- as well as his wife – reluctantly agreeing to be without his presence for a few days -- and 3-year-old son – confused over why his “Da-Da” could drive away in his new truck with an empty car seat – to return.

As it turned out, it was a tattoo-making mark on his supposedly more-experienced passenger seat traveling companion’s bald-headed ego.

Practically without warning, it was as though the veteran member of the club-swinging pair had never before drawn a club out of the bag. A struggling two-over-par tally on the opening hole of individual stroke play provided an omen of what was to follow. Without going into detail for the sake of saving space and some additional embarrassment, the once-again shoving to the right side of the hole on a four-foot potential par-saving putt on the 18th green sealed the shoulder-slumping deal on a single-stroke defeat suffered at the hands of the younger gun. The final tally hardly had time to be totaled before the outcome was posted on social media for all to see.