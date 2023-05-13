Ranard Brown, head instructor and founder of Gracie Lake Norman Jiu-Jitsu & Self Offense, announced that their competition team is celebrating several wins that took place during the Charlotte Spring Championship on April 29 at the Cabarrus Events Center. The Newbreed Jiu-Jitsu Federation (https://newbreedbjj.com), now in its 10th year, hosted the annual event.
The achievements being celebrated include all gold medals, including three advanced championship belts, and placing second overall for the Youth Division. BC Kickboxing & BJJ of Waxhaw earned first place, and Black Force MMA of Summerville, S.C., placed third.
Top-rated Gracie Lake Norman Jiu-Jitsu & Self-Offense operates youth martial arts programs and competition teams in the southeast. The school serves children as young as 4 through adults. Classes incorporate diverse disciplines, ranging from Judo and Karate to Jiu-Jitsu. Students train under elite black belts committed to helping them achieve their fitness goals while learning functional self-defense, in a supportive community. With more than 4,700 square feet of mat space, parents are able to train in a separate gym while their children train in another.
To sign up for a complimentary introductory class, or to view class offerings and other news, visit www.GracieLakeNorman.com.