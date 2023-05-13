About Ranard Brown

A former Black Belt Judo Olympian and third generation and 2nd degree Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt under Rick Gracie and Luiz Palhares, Ranard is a two-time IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) Black Belt Open Master Champion, and Coach/Trainer to high performing athletes including UFC and Pro MMA Fighters, Jiu-Jitsu Champions, business professionals, teens and kids. He has been training since 2001, and opened the Gracie Lake Norman Jiu-Jitsu & Self-Offense School in 2009 at 148 Lugnut Lane in Mooresville, NC, to inspire people at all skill levels to become better versions of themselves, mentally, physically, and emotionally, with a focus on mindfulness and learned techniques to reduce stress, anxiety, and improve health and wellness.