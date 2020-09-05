Graduation rates up in Iredell-Statesville Schools

"I have a great team, counselors, and teachers that made it the goal to get these students to graduate on time," Gaither said. "With the pandemic, we all kept them on track. It took a total team effort.

Gaither noted that the number of credits needed to be dropped to 22 and that the state allowed students who were passing after the third nine weeks. She said for students who didn't have passing grades, she and the faculty and staff encouraged them to work, kept them involved, and kept them on schedule to graduate. She said there were challenges with the sudden change to remote learning, but they rose to the challenge.

"When they say it takes a village to raise child, it took our village to get them across the stage," Gaither said.

Those same challenges are there in this school year even if Iredell-Statesville Schools prepared for months to adapt to the hybrid of remote and in-person learning. Teachers, administrators, and everyone else at schools will need to continue to keep students involved. Gaither said students and parents shouldn't plan on being bailed out by the state as they were with grades in the spring.

"We have to get them to understand, the parents and the students, that you have to have 28 credits to walk. All of their grades matter to earn those credits," Gaither said.