Grandfather Mountain adds EV charging stations to sustainability efforts

Many visitors to Grandfather Mountain describe their experience as “energizing.” Those with electric vehicles can now take that literally.

As part of its continued efforts in environmental stewardship, Grandfather Mountain recently installed two ChargePoint electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

With one located at the park’s entrance gate and the other near its nature museum, each able to service two vehicles at once, Grandfather Mountain now offers the first public EV charging stations in Avery County.

The stations come courtesy of a grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

“Grandfather Mountain is always looking for ways to improve our park and reduce our carbon footprint,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville nature park. “We have wanted to add electric charging stations to the park for many years, but it wasn’t a feasible option until we were able to receive a grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to purchase and install two stations in the park.”

Pope said the stations are a perfect fit for the stewardship foundation’s mission of conservation.