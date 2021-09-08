Grandfather Mountain Girl Scouts Day returns Sept. 18

Daisies, Brownies, Juniors, Cadettes, Seniors, Ambassadors and … bears?

For more than half a century, Grandfather Mountain has celebrated the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, and the tradition continues Sept. 18 as the Linville nature park hosts its annual Girl Scout Day.

On that day, all Girl Scouts in uniform and their troop leaders are admitted free to Grandfather Mountain, while discounted admission is available for family members joining them.

The tradition started in 1971, when Grandfather Mountain “adopted” the Girl Scouts. The scouts returned the favor by adopting Grandfather’s mascot, Mildred the black bear, even presenting her with special pins to celebrate her years with the organization.

Fifty years later, scouts will return to Grandfather for a mountain’s worth of outdoor fun.

“Grandfather Mountain is the ideal place for the girls to not only meet other Girl Scouts, but to also get outside to enjoy nature and the unique ecosystem featured here at Grandfather,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs coordinator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park.