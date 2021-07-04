Grandfather Mountain Highland Games return July 8-11

During summer, Grandfather Mountain is known for its lush greenery and the kaleidoscope colors of myriad blooms.

During July, however, guests can add an entirely different palette to that mix — plaid. And lots of it.

Come July 8-11, Grandfather Mountain is home to the 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.

During this time, MacRae Meadows, located at the base of Grandfather Mountain, will be brimming with bagpipes, Scottish athletics, Highland melodies, Celtic cuisine, crafts aplenty and tons of tartans.

“The Games hearken back to the rich cultural traditions of Scotland in a setting not so different from the mountains and glens some 3,600 miles away,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville nature park.

Operated and organized by Grandfather Mountain Highland Games Inc., the Highland Games begin on the afternoon of July 8 with border collie sheepherding demonstrations, Celtic entertainment, the running of “The Bear” uphill foot race and the opening ceremonies.