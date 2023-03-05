Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature preserve owned and operated by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is hosting the Hugh Morton traveling photo exhibit in its Classroom in the Clouds through the spring.

The traveling exhibition, entitled “Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective,” is provided courtesy of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s North Carolina Collection and features a vast collection of signature photography, as well as lesser-known shots, taken by the founder of Grandfather Mountain and one of the most prolific photographers in North Carolina history.

The exhibition is on display daily in the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery’s Classroom in the Clouds through March 16. It will then be available to view on weekends, March 18 through May 14. From May 15 to Memorial Day, the exhibition will be on display every day before coming to a close. Access to the exhibition is included with the price of admission.

Morton’s photography throughout his lifetime not only highlighted the wonders of Grandfather Mountain, such as park icons Mildred the Bear and the Mile High Swinging Bridge, but also expanded into his other areas of interest, including sports, wildlife, conservation, politics and current events of his day.

These latter themes take center stage in the traveling exhibition.

Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, expressed his excitement not only for the park’s new capacity to host traveling exhibits due to the opening of the Wilson Center last year, but also for the significance of being able to honor Grandfather’s founder by hosting his collection of iconic photography on the mountain.

Hugh Morton, who was the founder and preserver of Grandfather Mountain from the time he inherited the mountain in 1952 to his passing in 2006, was one of North Carolina’s most important photographers who created an estimated 250,000 negatives and transparencies during his lifetime.

This photography exhibition features close to 100 framed photographs, including one seven-foot-long panorama. The content of these photos includes some of Morton’s most popular and classic prints alongside dozens of photographs that have rarely been seen.

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation will also be adding a temporary installation of some of Morton’s iconic images of the mountain to the display.

The exhibit at Grandfather Mountain presents the unique opportunity to witness the Hugh Morton photo collection at the very place where many of his famous photos were captured. Guests can guarantee their admission into the park by booking their visit at www.grandfather.com/tickets. Special events and guest speakers related to the visiting exhibition will be announced at a later date.

For more on the work and legacy of Hugh Morton, visit www.grandfather.com/hugh-morton.

Information on the photo exhibition is available at www.grandfather.com/morton-photo-exhibit.