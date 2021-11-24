Grandfather Mountain raising funds for first-responder equipment

“This year, you have the opportunity to be part of our emergency response team by donating to help us purchase two new AEDs,” Patton said. “On #GivingTuesday, your gift could help us save a life in the event of an emergency.”

On #GivingTuesday, Grandfather is aiming to raise $3,000 to purchase the equipment. If more is raised, the extra funds will help replace AEDs currently in use on the mountain.

“As a nonprofit, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation uses donations to protect the living treasures on the mountain and keep it beautiful for generations to come,” Patton said. “And we want to do the same for guests, meaning we want to keep them safe and keep their experience at Grandfather Mountain as enjoyable as possible.”

To donate on #GivingTuesday, or even now, visit www.grandfather.com/givingtuesday.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 800-468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to book a trip.