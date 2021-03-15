Grandfather Mountain sees average February weather

Data recorded at the official National Weather Service reporting station at Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge indicated average February weather at the Linville nature park.

The lowest temperature observed was 2.3° Fahrenheit on Feb. 2, coupled with a wind chill of -22.6°. That same day, the weather station recorded a gust of 92.6 mph, as well as a sustained wind speed of 83.2 mph.

The lowest recorded temperature ever observed in the month of February on Grandfather Mountain was -19° on Feb. 25, 1967.

The warmest day recorded in February 2021 was 57° on Feb. 28, seven degrees shy of the mountain’s record February high of 64°, recorded Feb. 16, 1989.

However, due to natural and technological factors, some temperature data from February 2021 is unavailable. But according to manually observed data, the average high temperature for the month was 38.2°, with an average low of 24.5°, for a February 2021 mean of 31.4°.

As observed at the park’s nature museum, the mountain saw 6.7 inches of snow and 5.1 inches of precipitation last month. Precipitation is measured at this lower elevation, as high winds make it difficult to record accurate snow and precipitation observations at the top.