Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is celebrating another trip around the sun for its resident animals on Wednesday, June 14 — and you’re invited. Included with admission, the annual Animal Birthday Party will feature a variety of engaging games, contests, crafts and surprises.

The park’s habitat staff is preparing a celebratory afternoon with programs for guests of all ages to celebrate its furry and feathered inhabitants.

Millie the Bear, the mountain’s mascot, will also make special appearances throughout the day.

“Our animal residents are truly members of the family here,” said Christie Tipton, animal habitats curator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “They bring us — and our visitors — so much joy. Having this extra-special day in their honor is just one way we can return the favor. It really is a rewarding experience for all.”

Activities will kick off at 11 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. Guests can join for one event or all. The full schedule is below.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Test Your Animal Knowledge Contest — Contest Drawing at 2:15 p.m. (Classroom in the Clouds)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Make a birthday card for the animals! (Classroom in the Clouds)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Games! Come play some fun animal-themed games. (Classroom in the Clouds)

11 a.m. to noon: Behind-the-Scenes Tour (Additional charge, please book in advance.)

11 a.m. to noon: A Walk in the Woods Game — learn about nature through an interactive game. (Wilson Center)

1-3 p.m.: Creepy Critter Corner — meet a few of our “creepier” animals! (Classroom in the Clouds)

1-3 p.m.: Free Birthday Cake (Classroom in the Clouds)

1-3 p.m.: Vote for the enrichments that you think the animals would most like to get during the Enrichment Parade starting at 2:45 p.m. at the elk habitat. (Classroom in the Clouds)

1-1:30 p.m.: Animal Encounter! Come meet a few of our resident animals, including snakes and an opossum. (Classroom in the Clouds)

1:30-2 p.m.: Enrichment Decorating — come help make birthday enrichments for the animals. (Outside Wilson Center)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Animal Olympics Game (Pollinator Garden)

2:15 p.m.: Contest Drawing! Winners will be announced at the Classroom in the Clouds. Contest winners get the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes to visit the animal they were knowledgeable about! Winners are allowed to take family members with them. Participants must be present to win.

2:45 p.m.: Animal Enrichment Parade! Follow our staff to the elk, then otter, then cougar and then bear overlooks to watch the special Birthday Enrichments!

Those interested in treating the animals to birthday presents can do so by choosing a gift from the mountain’s animal enrichment wish list featuring appropriate toys and supplies at www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/1J58KM8QY57KH/ref=cm_wl_sortbar_v_page_2?ie=UTF8&page=1. Donors can purchase an item online and have it delivered straight to Grandfather Mountain for immediate enjoyment.

Animal lovers can also contribute through the mountain’s Adopt-an-Animal Program. Honorary adopters receive a photo of their animal, certificate of adoption, informational sheet about the animal’s life and more! Additional information is available at www.grandfather.com/support/give/adopt-an-animal.

To learn more about this year’s Animal Birthday Party at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/animal-birthday-party.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.