Greater Metro announces all-conference for fall sports

The Greater Metro 4A released its all-conference teams for the fall sports season on Monday.

Athletes and coaches from Iredell County garnered some of the league’s top honors.

Mooresville’s Davyn Reid was recognized as the Greater Metro Conference Specialist of the Year in football.

Lake Norman’s Courtney Storm and Cheznee Daily were named the conference volleyball player of the year and volleyball coach of the year, respectively.

Luis Tuttle of Lake Norman was honored as the league’s player of the year in boys soccer. Lake Norman’s Matt Bice was named boys soccer coach of the year, and Mooresville’s Ben Bruger was named goalkeeper of the year.

In girls tennis, Lake Norman’s Faith Valentine and Kat Valentine were named player of the year and coach of the year, respectively.

Lake Norman’s Gavin Sweeney was named the conference boys cross country runner of the year, and Mike Reitmeyer was recognized as the league’s top boys cross country coach.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville swept the top honors in girls cross country, with Sami Homburger earning the distinction as the conference runner of the year and Lucy Croakman being selected as conference coach of the year.