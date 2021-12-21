Greene, Harris collect holes-in-one at Mooresville Christmas Classic

The Mooresville Golf Club hosted its Christmas Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday.

A total of 128 golfers competed.

Two men, Joe Greene and Justin Harris, each collected a hole-in-one. Greene, a club member shot his ace on No. 7 and Harris, an employee, collected his on No. 12. Both were terrific shots.

The closest to the pin winners are David Choleva, No. 3; Joe Greene, No. 7; Matt Cannon, No. 10; Justin Harris, No. 12; and Zach Edmondson, No. 14.

The tournament results are as follows:

1st Flight:

First gross: Zach Edmonson and Cory Martin – 59

Second gross: Kevin Stimberis and Daniel Welborn—65

First net: Travis Taylor and Trey McKee – 64

Second net: John Hurt and David Hurt—64

2nd Flight

First gross: Keith Beaver and Tyler Flowe – 64

Second gross: Brian Hill and Mark Ames – 69

First net: Thomas Thompson and Andy Beaver – 64