Greene, Harris collect holes-in-one at Mooresville Christmas Classic

The Mooresville Golf Club hosted its Christmas Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday.
A total of 128 golfers competed.
Two men, Joe Greene and Justin Harris, each collected a hole-in-one. Greene, a club member shot his ace on No. 7 and Harris, an employee, collected his on No. 12. Both were terrific shots.
The closest to the pin winners are David Choleva, No. 3; Joe Greene, No. 7; Matt Cannon, No. 10; Justin Harris, No. 12; and Zach Edmondson, No. 14.
The tournament results are as follows:
1st Flight:
First gross: Zach Edmonson and Cory Martin – 59
Second gross: Kevin Stimberis and Daniel Welborn—65
First net: Travis Taylor and Trey McKee – 64
Second net: John Hurt and David Hurt—64
2nd Flight
First gross: Keith Beaver and Tyler Flowe – 64
Second gross: Brian Hill and Mark Ames – 69
First net: Thomas Thompson and Andy Beaver – 64
Second net: Todd Brawley and Robbie Mangum—66
3rd Flight:
First gross: Scott Goodelle and Tucker Goodelle – 70
Second gross: Brad Kelchlin and Nick Smith – 71
First net: John Steeb and Charles Conroy – 63
Second net: Jim Harmon and Tony Santoro—66
4th Flight:
First gross: Keith Edgington and Bob Boltz – 69
Second gross: Tim Peterson and Paul Mencio—73
First net: David Choleva and Alex Choleva – 61
Second net: Bart Mays and Jaxon Mays—62
5th Flight:
First gross: Joe Cannatti and Betsy Cannatti – 77
Second gross: Bruce Miller and Bill Haeck—81
First net: Mike Cabe and Jaxon Cabe – 65
Second net: Paul Wilson and Bill Wade—72