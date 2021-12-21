 Skip to main content
Greene, Harris collect holes-in-one at Mooresville Christmas Classic
The Mooresville Golf Club hosted its Christmas Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday.

A total of 128 golfers competed.

Two men, Joe Greene and Justin Harris, each collected a hole-in-one. Greene, a club member shot his ace on No. 7 and Harris, an employee, collected his on No. 12. Both were terrific shots.

The closest to the pin winners are David Choleva, No. 3; Joe Greene, No. 7; Matt Cannon, No. 10; Justin Harris, No. 12; and Zach Edmondson, No. 14.

The tournament results are as follows:

1st Flight:

First gross: Zach Edmonson and Cory Martin – 59

Second gross: Kevin Stimberis and Daniel Welborn—65

First net: Travis Taylor and Trey McKee – 64

Second net: John Hurt and David Hurt—64

2nd Flight

First gross: Keith Beaver and Tyler Flowe – 64

Second gross: Brian Hill and Mark Ames – 69

First net: Thomas Thompson and Andy Beaver – 64

Second net: Todd Brawley and Robbie Mangum—66

3rd Flight:

First gross: Scott Goodelle and Tucker Goodelle – 70

Second gross: Brad Kelchlin and Nick Smith – 71

First net: John Steeb and Charles Conroy – 63

Second net: Jim Harmon and Tony Santoro—66

4th Flight:

First gross: Keith Edgington and Bob Boltz – 69

Second gross: Tim Peterson and Paul Mencio—73

First net: David Choleva and Alex Choleva – 61

Second net: Bart Mays and Jaxon Mays—62

5th Flight:

First gross: Joe Cannatti and Betsy Cannatti – 77

Second gross: Bruce Miller and Bill Haeck—81

First net: Mike Cabe and Jaxon Cabe – 65

Second net: Paul Wilson and Bill Wade—72

