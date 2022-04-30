Grief support group dinner planned

The community is invited to pack a dinner or purchase a meal at a local eatery and join Carolina Caring outside “Under the Sails” on May 5 and 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Union Square in Hickory to connect with others who have experienced a loss. After dinner, participants will be invited to take a stroll on the Hickory City Walk.
This event is part of Carolina Caring’s ongoing support programming for those in the community who are grieving the death of someone close to them.
Registration is required. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.