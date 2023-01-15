Grief with a side of pancakes

Have you ever wondered what grief and pancakes have in common?

You are invited to a pancake brunch at Carolina Caring’s Newton location as they explore working through grief and learn what pancakes have to do with it.

Registration is required by Feb. 3 by visiting www.carolinacaring.org/support.

This group will meet Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.