Grieving parents group meets Dec. 1

For many people who have lost a child, their overwhelming sadness is made more intense by feeling alone in their grief. That’s why Carolina Caring is hosting Linking Hearts, a caring and supportive space for parents to come together for empathy, understanding and hope.

This grief support group will be held via Zoom from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, and will continue to meet the first Thursday of every month thereafter.

Registration is required. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves Iredell and 11 other counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For information, call 828-466-0466 or visit carolinacaring.org.

