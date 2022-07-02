Grieving parents group to meet

For many who have lost a child, their overwhelming sadness is made more intense by feeling alone in their grief. That’s why Carolina Caring is hosting Linking Hearts, a caring and supportive space for parents to come together for empathy, understanding and hope.

This grief support group will be held virtually on Zoom. It begins July 7, from 7-8:30 p.m. and will continue to meet the first Thursday of every month thereafter. Registration is required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.