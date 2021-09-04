 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Griffin Insurance Agency relocates Mooresville offices
0 Comments
alert top story

Griffin Insurance Agency relocates Mooresville offices

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LKN Chamber Ribbon Cutting Photo (2).jpg

A ribbon cutting celebration marked Griffin Insurance Agency’s move to a new location in Mooresville.

 CONTRIBUTED Photo

Griffin Insurance Agency was founded in 1978 by J. Michael Griffin relocated its Mooresville office to 107 Kilson Drive and held a ribbon cutting celebration with members of the Lake Norman Chamber to mark the occasion.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crowd was highlighted by Mooresville’s mayor, Miles Atkins, who welcomed the firm and its eight agents to the new location and thanked them for their many contributions to the Lake Norman area over the years.

For more information about the firm and its many services, call 704-664-9111 of visit their website at www.griffin.insure.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics