Griffin Insurance Agency relocates Mooresville offices

Griffin Insurance Agency was founded in 1978 by J. Michael Griffin relocated its Mooresville office to 107 Kilson Drive and held a ribbon cutting celebration with members of the Lake Norman Chamber to mark the occasion.

The crowd was highlighted by Mooresville’s mayor, Miles Atkins, who welcomed the firm and its eight agents to the new location and thanked them for their many contributions to the Lake Norman area over the years.

For more information about the firm and its many services, call 704-664-9111 of visit their website at www.griffin.insure.com.