The Town of Mooresville broke ground Tuesday on an approximate $20 million new police station at West Wilson Avenue and Charlotte Highway. The 50,000-square-foot police station will be more centrally-located in town and replace the current station at West Plaza Drive and West Iredell Avenue. The expected completion date for the new station is July 2022.
Ground broken for new Mooresville Police Department station
