Ground broken for new Mooresville Police Department station
The Town of Mooresville broke ground Tuesday on an approximate $20 million new police station at West Wilson Avenue and Charlotte Highway. The 50,000-square-foot police station will be more centrally-located in town and replace the current station at West Plaza Drive and West Iredell Avenue. The expected completion date for the new station is July 2022.

