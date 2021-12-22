Group prayed over every area of school

Wanting to cover her school in prayer, Aryana Faial wanted to organize a prayer walk at Langtree Lower School. This desire came shortly after the suicide of a Mooresville youth and the prayer walk held at Mooresville High School, which was organized by family friend Jeramy Smith.

When Aryana asked her mom, Kristina Gibbons, if she could plan one, they moved forward and a walk around the school was held Dec. 4 beginning at noon at the school on Foundation Court in Mooresville.

“We believe in the power of prayer,” said Gibbons, a member of Lake City Church. She noted that her friend Victoria Atkinson began a prayer group and they visit different events and pray over people. “We are asking any student who wants to organize a prayer walk at their school to reach out. We will help them and pray with them.”

During the prayer walk at Langtree Lower, Aryana led with scripture and Tamiara Crowder, who helped lead the event, prayed over certain scriptures and everyone took turns praying powerful prayers. The group prayed over every corner of the school, taking turns to pray for the staff, the students, the parents, all of the schools, the board members and more.

“It was amazing, and you could feel the peace,” shared Gibbons. “For as many people who could be there, there were even more praying over us since they could not be there at that time. I am proud of Aryana for praying over people and helping them learn about Jesus.”