Hand bell and chimes choirs to perform

The Music Ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will share “Praise Him with Instruments” featuring all of their hand bell and chimes choirs May 1 at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Groups ringing will include the Praise Ringers, which is comprised of students in grades fourth-eighth; Joyful Chimes, a three octave adult chimes group that rings in the community; Grace Notes, a five octave adult hand bell group; and Jubilee Bells, also a five octave adult hand bell group.

The public is invited to attend, and a homemade ice cream fellowship will follow in the church’s fellowship hall.

First Baptist Church Mooresville is located at 150 S. Church St. For additional information, visit www.fbcmooresville.com or call 704-664-2324.