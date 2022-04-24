 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hand bell and chimes choirs to perform

  • 0

The Music Ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will share “Praise Him with Instruments” featuring all of their hand bell and chimes choirs May 1 at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Groups ringing will include the Praise Ringers, which is comprised of students in grades fourth-eighth; Joyful Chimes, a three octave adult chimes group that rings in the community; Grace Notes, a five octave adult hand bell group; and Jubilee Bells, also a five octave adult hand bell group.

The public is invited to attend, and a homemade ice cream fellowship will follow in the church’s fellowship hall.

First Baptist Church Mooresville is located at 150 S. Church St. For additional information, visit www.fbcmooresville.com or call 704-664-2324.

