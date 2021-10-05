'Happiest man in the world'; Roy Guild II celebrates 100th birthday

One hundred years is a very, very long time. It goes without saying that the world is a much different place than it was back in 1921 and Ion Roy Guild II, who celebrated his 100th birthday Monday, has seen all of the changes the world has had to offer in the last century.
“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Guild said with a laugh. “I don’t have any pain, I’m just old.”
Guild was born near Richmond, Virginia, as the oldest of six children to a pair of immigrants from the British Isles, his dad, Ion Roy Guild Sr. from Scotland and his mother, Iris, from England. They met in Canada while his father served as a member of the Royal Air Force in the first World War.
Twenty years later, Guild would follow in his father’s footsteps by serving as a mechanic at the Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia, for just over four years during World War II. His brothers also served during the war, with one of them even flying more than 40 missions in the Pacific Theater.
Following the war, Guild returned home to Richmond and got married before taking a job working as a salesman in the plumbing supply business. That job would bounce him from Virginia, through both Carolinas and out to Kansas City before ultimately moving to Charlotte in 1969 and he has lived in North Carolina ever since.
“He worked for a company called Smith and Stevenson and retired back in 1988 or ‘89,” Bill Guild, Roy’s son, said. “But when my brother-in-law started his own business, he came out of retirement to help him out, so when I planned a retirement trip in 2011, he was the only one amongst the people going that had to ask off work — at age 90!”
Bill Guild served as a member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for 30 years before retiring.
For a majority of his life, up until he was upwards of 97-years-old, Roy Guild’s favorite pastime was golf. According to his son, he’s played on most of the top courses in America, including Augusta, Pine Valley, Pinehurst, Seminole, Quail Hollow, Pebble Beach, and so on, and he played those courses with great success, having a handicap under 10.
“He could beat me until he was 75,” Bill Guild said. “It didn’t feel great.”
He also made more than 20 trips to the British Isles to golf, playing on world famous courses like St. Andrews. Guild Jr. was even using the standard tees well into his 70s before deciding to move up to the senior tees.
However, despite being described as very active for his age, Guild Jr. became ill in early 2020, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, and was bound to the hospital for six weeks. During that stay, his body atrophied to the point of becoming bedridden. So, despite still being sharp mentally, he now relies on his two sons to take care of him.
But that doesn’t mean his friends aren’t going to celebrate his 100th birthday. On Saturday a few of his closest friends and relatives will stop by his apartment and give him well wishes.
“Of course I’m excited to see them,” Guild Jr. said.
A few of his neighbors will also decorate his back porch to celebrate the occasion.
“It’s going to be cool to see all these people come by,” Bill Guild said. “It’s the first time he’s really gotten to see anyone since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’re just so blessed to have him around. I’m 62, so most of my peers have already lost their parents,” he continued. “I still get to talk to my dad, so we realize how lucky we are to still have him.”