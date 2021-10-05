'Happiest man in the world'; Roy Guild II celebrates 100th birthday

One hundred years is a very, very long time. It goes without saying that the world is a much different place than it was back in 1921 and Ion Roy Guild II, who celebrated his 100th birthday Monday, has seen all of the changes the world has had to offer in the last century.

“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Guild said with a laugh. “I don’t have any pain, I’m just old.”

Guild was born near Richmond, Virginia, as the oldest of six children to a pair of immigrants from the British Isles, his dad, Ion Roy Guild Sr. from Scotland and his mother, Iris, from England. They met in Canada while his father served as a member of the Royal Air Force in the first World War.

Twenty years later, Guild would follow in his father’s footsteps by serving as a mechanic at the Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia, for just over four years during World War II. His brothers also served during the war, with one of them even flying more than 40 missions in the Pacific Theater.

Following the war, Guild returned home to Richmond and got married before taking a job working as a salesman in the plumbing supply business. That job would bounce him from Virginia, through both Carolinas and out to Kansas City before ultimately moving to Charlotte in 1969 and he has lived in North Carolina ever since.