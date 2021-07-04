Happy 245th anniversary America

Not far from the church is another historical marker, pointing out another Revolutionary War era event. The “skirmish” at Torrence Tavern took place Feb. 1 or 2, 1781. British cavalry led by Colonel Banastre Tarleton, had decisively defeated the patriot militia earlier in the day at Cowan’s Ford, the battle in which General John Davidson was killed. Tarleton trampled through this part of Iredell County, which was then part of Rowan County, in his efforts to stamp out the militia on his way to Greensboro and what he expected to be a tremendous victory at the Guilford Courthouse. Some historians say the event was insignificant and would not be recognized at all, except Tarleton had recorded it in his diary. More recent research suggests that the battle may have been larger than previously thought. The Mary Slocumb Chapter placed a commemorative marble marker at the site thought to be the location of the battle, near Highway 115 and Langtree Road.