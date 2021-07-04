Happy 245th anniversary America

Two hundred and forty-five years ago, men from the 13 colonies met in Philadelphia to put the final touches on the Declaration of Independence, declaring that the King of England would no longer rule them, nor would they be taxed without representation.
In just five years, we will celebrate America’s Semiquincentennial, or the 250th anniversary of that momentous event. While many landmark events surrounding the American Revolution took place in the Northeast, particularly in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina’s contributions cannot be overlooked.
Local militia members took an active part in the effort to create independence from Britain. In 1776, Mooresville did not exist as a governmental entity. The area had been settled primarily by Presbyterians of Ulster Scot descent, who had migrated from Philadelphia. For many of them, life consisted of providing for their families and attending church. Centre Presbyterian Church near Highway 115 was the church home to many of the families in southern Iredell and Northern Mecklenburg counties. The church, established in 1765, was one of the so-called “Seven Sisters” Presbyterian churches in the Charlotte area.
Centre Church is recognized by an historical highway marker and hosts the gravesites of at least 33 Revolutionary patriots who were members there. One notable patriot, General John Davidson, after whom the town of Davidson is named, is not buried on the church grounds. He was killed during the battle of Cowan’s Ford, near present-day Huntersville, and his body was buried at the nearby Hopewell Church that evening, under the cover of darkness, to prevent desecration by the British soldiers.
On November 2018, the Mecklenburg Chapter, North Carolina Sons of the American Revolution, with support from the North Carolina Daughters of the American Revolution, including Mooresville’s Mary Slocumb Chapter, dedicated a monument at the church’s cemetery to honor those patriots for their efforts in the Revolutionary War.
Not far from the church is another historical marker, pointing out another Revolutionary War era event. The “skirmish” at Torrence Tavern took place Feb. 1 or 2, 1781. British cavalry led by Colonel Banastre Tarleton, had decisively defeated the patriot militia earlier in the day at Cowan’s Ford, the battle in which General John Davidson was killed. Tarleton trampled through this part of Iredell County, which was then part of Rowan County, in his efforts to stamp out the militia on his way to Greensboro and what he expected to be a tremendous victory at the Guilford Courthouse. Some historians say the event was insignificant and would not be recognized at all, except Tarleton had recorded it in his diary. More recent research suggests that the battle may have been larger than previously thought. The Mary Slocumb Chapter placed a commemorative marble marker at the site thought to be the location of the battle, near Highway 115 and Langtree Road.
As we approach the 250th anniversary of the country, the Daughters of the American Revolution encourages you to find out more about the historical significance of the Mooresville area. As you spot the historical markers in our area, try to imagine the lives of those who went before us, sacrificing their lives and their livelihoods, fighting for the freedoms that we now enjoy.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is taking an active part in the upcoming 250th anniversary celebration of the nation, educating citizens about the stories of our communities, and introducing you to the patriots from which we have descended as we celebrate a quarter-millennial of freedom.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is comprised of women who can prove lineal bloodline descent from someone who served in the American Revolution, or provided aid to the effort. The world’s largest women’s service organization, the DAR has 185,000 members in more than 3,000 chapters around the world, including the Mary Slocumb Chapter in Mooresville.
Sue Mitchell is a freelance writer and member of the Mary Slocumb Chapter of the American Revolution. She is also a committee member of the chapter’s America 250 committee and the Constitution week committee. Mitchell is a direct descendant of Private Jacob Shoemaker of Pennsylvania and several other Revolutionary War Patriots.