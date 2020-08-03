HAVING THEIR BACK

Showing gratitude and support for the Mooresville Police Department is what spurred Danielle Watkins of Mooresville to use her talent for making custom tumblers into more than just a cup but as way for each recipient to know they are appreciated.
Named, Operation Cup for a Hero, this endeavor is a “way to give back and show appreciation to those who are underappreciated,” Watkins said.
Prior to beginning her own business, Triple S Creations, Watkins worked at a local gas station, and it was there that she met many of the police officers as they patrolled and would come by and she said she became close to them.
“My heart and soul are with the MPD,” Watkins said. “Knowing they have my back is great.”
And now Watkins is working to have their back and said that through this effort, her goal is to show any agency that is going through a tough time right now that their community supports them.
In time, Watkins wants to extend that show of appreciation to the fire-rescue department, EMS, and other local first responders, along with those in the military, and eventually go nationwide, she said.
Therefore, she has another goal, that of attaining a 501(c)(3) status and becoming a nonprofit. However, in the meantime, while she is working to achieve that status, Watkins is reaching out to the community to help her get these customized and personalized tumblers into the hands of the entire 120-member department, which includes officers, dispatchers and administrative staff.
Those who would like to help Watkins achieve this goal may donate to this fundraiser on Facebook at Operation Cup for a Hero. Any amount helps and will be accepted, she said.
If you want your donation to go for a specific officer or staff member, you can let Watkins know that as well by emailing her at operationcupforahero@gmail.com.
While Watkins said she makes all kinds of things at her business, she chose tumblers as the item she would give because “tumblers are my passion and seeing someone open it is such a joy.”
Watkins puts lots of hard work in making the tumblers a special gift as she shared the various steps she takes to get to the finished project. She said she starts with stainless steel cups and spray paints them all white, after which some get an alcohol ink painted on them and others get a smoke effect, depending on the look she wants to achieve. Decals are the next step, which are then covered with epoxy and left to dry and cure.
The end result is a cup that will be presented to a hero either locally or in time may be placed in the hands of a hero across the nation. That’s what Watkins hopes to see happen as a way to show appreciation and say thanks.
